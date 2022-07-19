Omos faces top RAW superstar during WWE SmackDown dark match 

RAW Superstars Riddle and Omos were in the arena for the latest WWE SmackDown tapings and competed in the post-show dark match.

The most recent episode of SmackDown emanated from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, which is the same arena that served as the WWE Thunderdome during COVID-19.

Fightful Select reported that the two red brand superstars Omos and Riddle squared off once the cameras stopped rolling. It was a hard-fought encounter but the bout ended abruptly when MVP interfered. The former Hurt Business manager pushed Riddle when he was on the top rope, which led to a disqualification win for the Original Bro.

In the dark matches before the show, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville in a singles matchup while "The Lethal Lovers" Los Lotharios took down the team of Ricochet and Drew Gulak in tag team action.

WWE SmackDown saw a drop in overnight ratings

This week's episode of SmackDown was an important pit stop on the road to SummerSlam. However, some of the top stars such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey were not seen on TV.

The latest episode of SmackDown fell below 2 million viewers. Spoiler TV reported that the blue brand only drew in 1.976 million viewers. Hour one of the show attracted 2.009 million viewers while the viewership dropped to 1.943 million in the second hour. The show garnered a rating of 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This could quickly change next week as Brock Lesnar is advertised for the show. The Beast will be present when the blue brand rolls down to Boston next week. The number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, will also have a confrontation with Liv Morgan, the woman who cashed-in on her at Money in The Bank.

