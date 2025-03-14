Omos seemingly teases WWE in-ring return

Many believe Omos has had an enviable run on WWE's main roster so far. But The Nigerian Giant has not been seen on television for quite some time now, though he made a splash in Japan with a brief run in NOAH in January this year.

Omos, now 30, shifted his career path from college basketball toward professional wrestling and has been trying to make a name for himself. Since signing with WWE, he has worked with several big names such as AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins.

His last WrestleMania appearance was against Lesnar in 2023, which fatefully became the ex-UFC mauler's latest appearance at The Show of Shows so far. The Nigerian Giant was last seen during the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. His then-manager MVP was released in August last year.

Taking to Instagram, the young star revealed he was training, possibly for an in-ring return soon.

"Working," wrote Omos.

The Nigerian wrestler was a 'special attraction' free agent and was never assigned to a brand. Should he return in time for this WrestleMania season? If so, where does he fit?

Omos' former WWE manager reveals how Triple H views The Nigerian Giant

After leaving WWE, MVP joined AEW and is now managing Bobby Lashley. The two reformed and improved The Hurt Business, now called The Hurt Syndicate. They also added Shelton Benjamin, another WWE alumni, to their faction.

In an interview with K & S WrestleFest, the former United States Champion spoke about Omos. He revealed that WWE CCO Triple H was "adamant" that the 7-feet-2-inches-tall athlete should not go down a path similar to the legendary Big Show. He added that Triple H only intends to use the former RAW Tag Team Champion as a special attraction.

"Triple H was adamant that he didn’t want him to be another Big Show. He didn’t want him on TV every week. He wanted him to be an attraction. He just wanted to break him out periodically to be an attraction."

When asked about his unprecedented WrestleMania 39 match against the Goliath-like behemoth ahead of the show, Brock Lesnar claimed he does not call the shots. However, The Beast noted he was intrigued by the prospect because he was David in this scenario for a change. The former WWE Champion ultimately prevailed in the Night Two opening contest.

Do you see the Nigerian Giant going after a top WWE star upon return? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

