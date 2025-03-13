Omos sends cryptic one-word message amid WWE absence

Omos has been absent from WWE television for months. He sent a one-word message today on social media teasing a potential return to TV.

Ad

The last time he competed in a match in WWE was in April 2024 in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal last year. Bronson Reed won the match, which consisted of Ricochet, Jinder Mahal, Otis, and other superstars.

On Instagram, Omos shared a photo of himself working out at the gym. He sent a cryptic one-word message that could be teasing a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Working….," wrote Omos.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Check out Omos' Instagram post below:

Ad

Omos debuted in Pro Wrestling Noah while being under contract with the Stamford-based company. His debut was announced in a press conference on December 27, 2024. The Nigerian Giant joined the promotion as the newest member of Team 2000X stable.

At Noah The New Year, Omos and Jack Morris defeated Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura to win the GHC Tag Team Championship. In January 2025, Omos announced that he will be leaving Noah and handed his strap to Daga. However, the titles were vacated on January 27, with Noah not recognizing the title change.

Ad

Vince Russo thinks Omos' WWE career is over

Vince Russo has made a bold statement regarding Omos' WWE career, claiming that it's too late for his redemption.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, he said:

"It's too late," Russo said. "They've brought him in and out too many times. He's got too much stank on him. It's too late, and I don't say that often, bro, because I always say you can save somebody. I always say that, but I think he's been in and out way too many times where now I think it would be very, very hard for anybody to take him seriously."

Ad

It remains to be seen if there are any plans to bring back Omos before or after WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback