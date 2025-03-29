  • home icon
  • Omos sends a heartfelt message to former WWE stars after they get married

Omos sends a heartfelt message to former WWE stars after they get married

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 29, 2025 19:39 GMT
Omos has been absent from WWE programming! (Image credit: WWE.com)

Two former WWE stars tied the knot this week after years of dating. Omos, who was present at the ceremony, sent the duo a heartfelt message.

Ricochet and Samatha Irvin were a part of the global juggernaut until last year. The duo made their relationship public in 2021 and got engaged in January 2023. They got hitched earlier this week, and many of their former WWE colleagues attended the wedding.

Among those was Omos, who had a heartfelt message for the newlyweds. The Nigerian Giant also posted a few pictures from the ceremony in the form of a reel on Instagram.

"He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord! Congratulations @samanthathebomb @kingricochet love yall!" he posted.
Ricochet left the Stamford-based promotion in 2024 to join AEW. His then-fiancee, Samantha, also left the company a few months later to pursue her musical career.

Omos has not been seen on WWE programming

The Nigerian Giant kickstarted his pro wrestling career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019. He became a prominent part of TV in 2020 when he joined forces with AJ Styles.

The duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37 and held on to the title before dropping them to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle at SummerSlam.

Omos then associated himself with MVP, and many hoped that it would be the start of his singles push. However, he soon faded into the shadows. The 7ft 3in star wrestled singles matches only on house shows in 2024. His appearances on TV programming were limited to multi-men battle royals.

The Nigerian Giant has not been seen on WWE programming since April 2024. He had a brief stint with Pro Wrestling NOAH while being under contract with the global juggernaut. He did not take long to establish himself in the company, winning the GHC Tag Team Title in his first match. However, he was called by World Wrestling Entertainment and had to relinquish the title.

While many expected Omos to get featured more prominently after his return, the company has not even mentioned him in the last few months.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
