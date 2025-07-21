Omos sends a message to AJ Styles as he returns to TNA Wrestling after 11 years

Omos sent a message to his former tag team partner, AJ Styles, after the latter's return to TNA Wrestling after over a decade. The Phenomenal One appeared at TNA Wrestling's Slammiversary event tonight and received a loud ovation from fans in attendance.Long-time fans of TNA Wrestling were anxiously waiting for Styles' massive return to the promotion after 11 long years. The veteran finally made his much-hyped appearance tonight at the Slammiversary event.AJ Styles delivered a promo after Leon Slater's X-Division Title win and put him over in the process. Styles' former tag team partner, Omos, took to X to send a message to The Phenomenal One, as can be seen below:&quot;@AJStylesOrg while you are showing up at TNA!!! YOU OWE ME ONE!!!!!!!!!&quot;Omos and Styles had a brief stint as a tag team on WWE TV in 2021. The duo challenged The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37 and successfully won the titles on Night One.The duo held the belts for several months before finally losing them at The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2021. At the event, RK-Bro defeated Styles and Omos to capture the title belts.