Omos sends a two-word message to Adam Pearce amid uncertain WWE status

Fans have been left confused with Omos' status with WWE as he hasn't been seen on the company's programming since SummerSlam 2024. Amid this, The Nigerian Giant has sent a message to RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce.

Omos is one of the most physically intimidating performers in recent WWE history, with his mere presence enough to send shivers down the spine of his opponents. Though he's been absent from the promotion in recent months, he spent a few weeks in Pro Wrestling NOAH in January this year. The 30-year-old star was also speculated to make an appearance in the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

Amid the uncertainty around his future, Adam Pearce recently posted a cryptic picture with The Nigerian Giant on his Instagram account. Omos took note of this and dropped a comment on the RAW GM's post. Check it out below:

"My guy," commented Omos.

Vince Russo thinks Omos' WWE future is bleak

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo made a grim prediction on Omos' WWE future amid his unexplained absence. The former WCW Champion stated that while it's not too late to save someone's career, he firmly believes that in The Nigerian Giant's case, that ship has sailed:

"It's too late," Russo said. "They've brought him in and out too many times. He's got too much stank on him. It's too late, and I don't say that often, bro, because I always say you can save somebody. I always say that, but I think he's been in and out way too many times where now I think it would be very, very hard for anybody to take him seriously."

The Stamford-based promotion's roster is a bloated one, with several talented wrestlers waiting in the wings for their chance under the spotlight. However, a performer of Omos' stature is rare to come by, as and such there's still a chance the company could bring him as a marquee attraction down the line.

