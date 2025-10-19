Omos shares major career update; Adam Pearce reacts

Popular WWE star Omos shared a major career update, and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce reacted today on social media. The veteran appeared at TripleMania XXXIII to win the Copa Bardahl match.The former RAW Tag Team Champion took to Instagram today to promote his new fragrance, IBÈRÈ. He noted that the fragrance was for people who were bold enough to chase their dreams, and you can check out his message in the post below.&quot;YA BOY GOT HIS OWN FRAGRANCE!!!!!!!!! IBÈRÈ ~ The Beginning This is collaboration between The Giant Connoisseur and Zaharoff. This is my piece of me that I am sharing with you all. It is for those who on their journey called life are bold enough to take that leap of faith of to achieve their dreams. It is also for those who are still discovering who they are. In short, Its for everyone!&quot; wrote Omos. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Pearce responded to the former champion's message and congratulated him on his new fragrance.&quot;Congrats!&quot; wrote Pearce.Pearce reacted to the popular star's message on social media. [Image credit: Omos on Instagram]MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) used to be aligned with the 33-year-old and served as his manager. However, MVP departed WWE last year and is currently in The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.Ex-WWE employee makes interesting suggestion for Omos' characterFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Omos could be presented in a way like the fictional movie character Godzilla.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend claimed that a character like Godzilla could fit The Nigerian Giant on television. He noted that the franchise was very popular in the past, and it could help him get over with wrestling fans.&quot;I am not saying this to be racist or anything else like that. But bro who was huge in Japan? You talk about anime. You know when I go back to my day, you had freaking Godzilla. Godzilla was a monster. Those Godzilla movies were huge in Japan. The guy is Godzilla. I mean that's what he is and you could almost make him a modern day Godzilla,&quot; said Russo.THE BOULDER 🪨 @BASINGSEGRAPSLINKI miss OMOS 💔It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Omos in WWE and when he will return to the ring.