WWE star can be "modern day Godzilla," says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

A WWE star who recently re-signed with the Triple H-led company is rarely used in the main shows, which wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks is a tragedy. According to him, the star in question can be presented in a way similar to the famed fictional character Godzilla.

Ad

Omos has a physically imposing presence, standing at over 7 feet tall and weighing over 400 pounds. While he has had a few memorable matches, including one against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, he has seemingly been forgotten by the creative team over the last few months.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former head writer for WWE, talked about how a monstrous character like Godzilla would suit Omos. He said:

"I am not saying this to be racist or anything else like that. But bro who was huge in Japan? You talk about anime. You know when I go back to my day, you had freaking Godzilla. Godzilla was a monster. Those Godzilla movies were huge in Japan. The guy is Godzilla. I mean that's what he is and you could almost make him a modern day Godzilla." [2:10 onwards]

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

The WWE veteran was surprised to hear about Omos being re-signed

According to Vince Russo, Omos' re-signing with WWE was a questionable move considering how he is rarely seen on screen.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran stated that it will be hard to get Omos over with the audience now, owing to his tenure in the company. He said:

Ad

"I don't know why Chris. Because that's the thing man, the longer you have had somebody and the longer we have seen him, the less there's a chance of them ever getting him over. Because you have left us with memories and you have not booked him well and you have not really done him justice and everytime somebody sees him, that's what they are gonna think." [0:29 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Omos in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling with an H/T for the transcription and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!