WWE veteran baffled to hear Triple H re-signed 33-year-old star (Exclusive)

A WWE star recently announced that he had signed a new deal to stay with the Triple H-led company. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the step does not make any sense, considering the star in question is rarely used in television programming.
Omos is one of the most physically intimidating stars on the roster currently, and stands at a towering 7 feet tall, with his presence itself dissuading his opponents from taking him on. Interestingly, he gave the behemoth Brock Lesnar a run for his money at WrestleMania 39. However, he is rarely seen now on the main shows.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo expressed his confusion about the 33-year-old Omos re-signing with WWE. He said:
"I don't know why Chris. Because that's the thing man, the longer you have had somebody and the longer we have seen him, the less there's a chance of them ever getting him over. Because you have left us with memories and you have not booked him well and you have not really done him justice and everytime somebody sees him, that's what they are gonna think." [0:29 onwards]
Check out his comments in the video below:
A WWE Hall of Famer has pointed out the problem with Omos
According to Booker T, it is difficult to incorporate a star like Omos in a mainstream storyline.
Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained how Omos' size acts as a deterrent from him fitting well in a conventional storyline. The Hall of Famer said:
“That’s Omos’ problem. He’s one of those guys, he’s so big, it’s hard to -- I’ve heard people say, ‘Man, you should be able to book Omos with anybody.’ But I’ll tell you what, that’s not true. That’s not true at all because we have guys come through Reality of Wrestling and if they’re too big, it’s hard for me to write something for ‘em. It’s hard for me to book ‘em in a storyline with anybody because they’re way too big to actually."
Check out the entire episode of the podcast in the video below:
As of now, it remains to be seen what WWE does with Omos after re-signing the Nigerian Giant in the Stamford-based company.
