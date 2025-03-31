Omos spotted with injured female star & 2 other former WWE champions

Omos hasn’t been seen on WWE television for months. The Nigerian Giant was last seen on WWE programming in April 2024 when he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which Bronson Reed won.

Omos has garnered a reputation for being one of the most destructive men on the WWE roster. However, he has struggled to find consistent TV time and his appearances have therefore been sporadic. He recently also had a stint in Pro Wrestling NOAH as part of a WWE collaboration. He won the tag team title there before relinquishing it to return to WWE.

Recently, Omos was seen with an injured female superstar and two other former WWE Champions. Former RAW Women’s Champion Asuka shared a picture on her official Instagram, featuring The Nigerian Giant, former United States Champion R Truth, and former NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee.

Asuka has been away from the Stamford-based promotion since The Kabuki Warriors’ loss to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at the 2024 Backlash in France. With WrestleMania 41 merely days away from now, fans are eagerly awaiting Omos’s return to the company.

A wrestling veteran thinks the WWE career of Omos has ended

All between Omos’ comeback speculation and subtle hints. Wrestling veteran and former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed his bold thoughts regarding The Nigerian Giant’s stint in the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated the company has already given the 30-year-old plenty of chances and brought him back multiple times, and according to the former head writer, it is too late for Omos to revive his gimmick.

“It's too late, They've brought him in and out too many times. He's got too much stank on him. It's too late, and I don't say that often, bro, because I always say you can save somebody. I always say that, but I think he's been in and out way too many times where now I think it would be very, very hard for anybody to take him seriously,” said Vince Russo.

With The Grandest Stage of Them All on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has something in store for Omos and if he returns on television before WrestleMania 41.

