Omos squashes a fellow-giant on RAW this week, big WrestleMania opponent teased

Omos has been on a roll ever since making his in-ring debut last year. In his first match, he won the RAW Tag Team titles with AJ Styles. Now a singles star, he has put AJ Styles behind him and is squashing whoever WWE puts in front of his giant frame. This week, he defeated a fellow giant, Commander Azeez.

Last week on RAW, the giant faced and squashed Apollo Crews. Post-match, he came face-to-face with Crews' bodyguard Commander Azeez, who he laughed off before leaving. While it seemed like he would be facing him at WrestleMania, thankfully, that didn't happen.

Instead, he faced Azeez on RAW this week and put him away with relative ease, ending his feud with Apollo Crews and his bodyguard.

As for the Road to WrestleMania, there could be something big in place for the former tag team champion. WWE has been teasing and asking questions about who the giant could face at WrestleMania.

This means that there is most definitely something planned for him. It's hard to say at this point who it could be because nobody on the WWE roster comes close to matching his size.

Who could Omos realistically face at WrestleMania?

There are a few options for Omos at WrestleMania 38 this year. While Bobby Lashley would have been a legitimate opponent, previous reports of his injury seems to suggest that he won't be back in time for the Show of Shows.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has been making appearances on the main roster in a feud with Dolph Ziggler. It could be that he is being fast-tracked to the main roster.

It's no secret that higher-ups in WWE view him as a big-money star for the future. A match with Omos would certainly raise his levels and propel him onto the road of becoming a top star.

Another option for a "stupendous" debut is the young Gable Steveson - WWE's second-ever Olympic Gold Medalist. He was drafted to RAW but is yet to make his debut. It will be interesting to see if WWE uses their resident giant to elevate an up-and-coming star at WrestleMania 38.

Who do you think Omos will face at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha