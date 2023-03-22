Omos thinks he's better than 50-year-old former World Heavyweight Champion

Omos recently took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali ahead of his WrestleMania 39 encounter with Brock Lesnar.

At WrestleMania, The Nigerian Giant will take on The Beast Incarnate in a first-time-ever match. Many fans are anxiously waiting to see what happens when these two behemoths face each other at The Show of Shows.

WWE recently asked fans what Lesnar's strategy should be at WrestleMania 39. In response, a fan stated that Vince McMahon has an obsession with giants. Another fan chimed in and wrote that the 7'3'' wrestler is way worse than The Great Khali.

The RAW Superstar noticed the tweet and took a shot at The Great Khali. He wrote in his response that the Indian wrestling legend couldn't walk a mile in his shoe. Check out the entire exchange below:

Ms Peepers @donniedarko878 @WWE @BrockLesnar



Not everyone can be beloved like the late Andre the Giant @TheGiantOmos Vince has an obsession with gigantic wrestlers that aren't that great in the ring: Omos, Gonzalez, Khali

Jamie Millman @InflamesFan595 @donniedarko878 @WWE @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos They hit the jackpot with Andre and then later undertaker, Kane and big show. The best really tall guy now is big cass but I doubt they'll ever bring him back tbh. Omos way even be worse than khali was to be honest

Omos' comment is bound to upset fans of The Great Khali

A showdown between Khali and Omos with both men in their prime would have been a sight to behold. Khali's last wrestling appearance came at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018.

He competed in the 50-Man Royal Rumble match at the event and was quickly thrown out of the ring. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

This isn't the first time that a WWE personality has taken a shot at Khali. Not long ago, WWE veteran MVP took a shot at Khali on Twitter:

"If you compare the not so 'Great' Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you're an idiot of the highest order. I've been in the ring with both of them. I'm an expert in this craft. Khali was AWFUL. Omos has HUGE potential. Watch how I move...," MVP wrote.

MVP @The305MVP

I've been in the ring with both of them. I'm an expert in this craft.

Khali was AWFUL.

Omos has HUGE potential.

"If you compare the not so 'Great' Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you're an idiot of the highest order. I've been in the ring with both of them. I'm an expert in this craft. Khali was AWFUL. Omos has HUGE potential. Watch how I move..."

It would be interesting to hear Khali's thoughts on these shots. The veteran is a former World Heavyweight Champion and was instrumental in popularizing pro wrestling in the Indian subcontinent.

What are your thoughts on The Great Khali's wrestling abilities? Sound off in the comments below.

