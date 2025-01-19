"On the big stage, I haven't [seen it]" - WWE veteran makes damning claim about Triple H (Exclusive)

Triple H has creatively steered the WWE over the past few years, and while he has received praise for certain decisions, Vince Russo believed The Game had yet to deliver a big character. Despite having a roster filled with exceptional talents, the company continues to expand and attract stars from its competitors, with Malakai Black reportedly in contention to make a comeback.

Reports state that the House of Black leader is effectively done with AEW and should return to his former promotion once he can contractually do so. As Aleister Black, the Dutch star had his best run in NXT under Triple H's leadership, and many feel a reunion would help revive the wrestler's career.

However, Vince Russo wasn't too hopeful. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer stated that Triple H hadn't produced a successful character on the big stage. He mentioned the alleged mishandling of Uncle Howdy's Wyatt Sicks and admitted he hadn't watched Malakai Black's work in NXT.

Trending

Though, from what he's seen thus far from Triple H, Vince Russo doesn't feel confident about witnessing game-changing characters as part of the WWE product:

"All I'll say is this. On the big stage, I've not seen Triple H deliver a character like that. On the big stage, I haven't [seen it]. I did not see Aleister Black in NXT. I did not see him. I'm talking about the big stage, I have not seen Triple H deliver a complicated character. I haven't seen it," declared Vince Russo. [From 06:37 to 07:35]

The latest on Malakai Black's AEW status and potential WWE return

As noted earlier, Malakai Black is pretty much done with AEW, and no one in the company expects him to be back on TV. In the meantime, his House of Black stablemates have already begun working on a new creative direction, and Malakai, too, is setting the stage for his exit.

A detailed report from PWTorch revealed that a few influential people within World Wrestling Entertainment admire Malakai Black and see him as a major singles act if presented in the best way.

As for Black's contract status, the exact date of the expiration isn't known but the belief is that he could become a free agent soon after negotiating the terms with All Elite Wrestling.

All roads lead to Malakai Black's return to WWE but when that might happen is anyone's guess at this point.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if the transcription is used.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback