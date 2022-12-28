"One of my biggest dreams came true today" - Sasha Banks teases new chapter after WWE

Sasha Banks has seemingly confirmed a new chapter amid speculations about her WWE future.

In May 2022, the multi-time women's champion walked out of RAW along with her then-tag team partner, Naomi. This led to their indefinite suspension from the company. Both superstars have not appeared on WWE television ever since.

Sasha Banks swiftly started using her real name, Mercedes Varnado, across all social media platforms. Recent reports have suggested that she is headed to NJPW and will kick-start her new journey with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Banks further flamed curiosity among her fans on Twitter by hinting at a piece of huge news, but she refrained from revealing more details.

"One of my biggest dreams came true today," wrote Banks.

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado 🤯 One of my biggest dreams came true today 🥹 One of my biggest dreams came true today 🥹😭🤯

Her followers instantly demanded to know more details about the news. However, most responses were positive, with her fans showing unconditional support for the iconic wrestler.

Interestingly, Banks is still listed as a WWE Superstar on the company's official roster. Although there are rumors about her potential exit, many remain hopeful of her colossal return to the Triple H regime.

What do you think Sasha Banks meant by her biggest dream coming true today? Let us know in the comments section below.

