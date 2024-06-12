"One of my biggest regrets" - Drew McIntyre recalls what happened after facing Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre has shared that he deeply regrets doing a duet with Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022. The two men sang American Pie together after he failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

The show took place in Wales, and it was the first premium live event to be held in the United Kingdom in two decades. Since The Scottish Warrior was competing in familiar territory, many fans were expecting him to win. However, Solo Sikoa, making his first main roster appearance, cost him the match and The Tribal Chief remained the champion.

During a recent interview with Metro, Drew McIntyre reflected on the aftermath of the match and described it as one of his biggest regrets. He vowed to never sing again, and said he felt disgusted after he did it.

"That was BS. We can actually get it right this time. I’d rather take 10 punches from Fury – also they’re pillow fists, so they’d be easier. But, I’m never singing again. I just did what I felt was right at that time, and tried to make people happier, even though I was clearly disgusted myself. One of my biggest regrets, singing that song," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre could walk out of Scotland as the new World Heavyweight Champion

Back in 2022, the WWE RAW star nearly left the UK as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but he was unlucky. At WrestleMania XL, he defeated Seth Rollins and finally held a world title in front of a live audience, but his reign only lasted five minutes. CM Punk attacked him and Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract immediately after to become the new champion.

Drew McIntyre has the opportunity to right the wrong when he challenges The Judgment Day member for the World Heavyweight Championship in Scotland, his home country. The rest of The Judgment Day will be banned, which means he could walk out victorious at WWE Clash at the Castle.

