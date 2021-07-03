"One of the biggest stars the company has ever seen" - R-Truth gets big praise from former WWE star (Exclusive)

It's 2021, and R-Truth is still going strong as the most prolific 24/7 champion in WWE history. The 49-year-old veteran has carried the championship with 53 reigns and countless comedy segments featuring a wide range of talent.

The Bollywood Boyz were briefly involved in the 24/7 title picture in 2019 as Gurv and Harv Sihra captured the title on nine different occasions.

The Indian brothers, who were recently released from WWE, sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. The talented tag team talked about being involved in the 24/7 title scene and whether they saw the angle as a 'step down.'

Thank you @BollywoodBoyz for finding the time in the searing Canadian heat to do an interview with @SKWrestling_. Can't wait to share your story with the world. pic.twitter.com/TQ64KYrUrh — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 2, 2021

Gurv Sihra said that getting booked in 24/7 Championship angles meant a lot to them as they received TV time on RAW with the experienced R-Truth.

Sihra showered massive praise on R-Truth by calling him one of the biggest stars in the entire promotion. The Bollywood Boyz loved picking R-Truth's brain, and Gurv added that they thoroughly enjoyed working with the long-time WWE Superstar.

"No, it wasn't a step down at all because we were featured on RAW, and we were featured with R-Truth, who is one of the biggest stars the company has ever seen. He is so entertaining, and we learned so much with Truth. We got to work on so many amazing loops with him and get feedback from him, and you know, picking his brain. He has been around for years," Gurv Sihra stated.

The Bollywood Boyz chalked out their plans for the R-Truth angle

In honor of Demolition, the Singh Brothers finish off R-Truth with a modern-day Demolition Decapitation - and Samir Singh is the new 24/7 champion #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/SS9ZpDlepC — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019

The Bollywood Boyz saw every WWE angle as an opportunity to showcase their creative skills, and the 24/7 title was no different. Gurv and Harv Sihra were committed to the story and even came up with various segments and vignettes to complement the feud with R-Truth:

"So, for us, again," Gurv continued, "Our thing has always been like, no matter what we were given, make the most of it, you know, outshine, shine and don't take it as, 'Oh, this is like not what we wanted.' If the 24/7 title is what we were given, we knew right away, 'We are going to call it Bollywood 24/7, and you know, we were already making vignettes, partying with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, so you know, we already some plans. We were going to make the most of it, and that's exactly what we did."

WWE recently released The Bollywood Boyz along with many other 205 Live stars. Gurv and Harv Sihra are ready to take their careers to the next level once their non-compete clauses have ended.

Edited by Jack Cunningham