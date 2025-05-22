"One of the coldest quotes" - WWE Superstar Nathan Frazer sends a message to Ange Postecoglou after Tottenham Hotspur win the Europa League

WWE Superstar Nathan Frazer sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur's manager, Ange Postecoglou. The 59-year-old led his team to Europa League victory, as Spurs defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the final.

Frazer is currently signed to SmackDown. He was recently called up to the main roster alongside Axiom. The former NXT Tag Team Champions lost the title to Hank and Tank and immediately went up to the blue brand, where they have already made a huge impact.

On X (fka Twitter), Nathan Frazer reacted to one of Postecoglou's iconic quotes. Last season, the veteran manager claimed he usually wins trophies in his second season and delivered by winning the Europa League.

"This will undoubtedly go down as one of the coldest quotes in the history of football. MY MANAGER," Frazer wrote.

Check out Frazer's post on X:

Nathan Frazer sent a wholesome message to The Motor City Machine Guns

Nathan Frazer and Axiom shared a moment with The Motor City Machine Guns on SmackDown after their win over #DIY.

On social media, the former NXT Tag Team Champion sent a wholesome message reflecting on sharing the stage with the former WWE Tag Team Champions. He wrote:

"Last Friday was a really special night for me personally. When I was grinding on the indies in late 2019/early 2020, I didn’t have a lot of time left on my US student visa. I knew that it was only a matter of time before I either make it big, or get sent back home and have to start all over again on the UK independents. Around that time, I attended an AIW tryout/seminar in Ohio in an attempt to get booked on the show, a show that Alex Shelley happened to be wrestling on. He pulled me aside that day and told me how much he loved my work, and how much he was rooting for me. That alone meant the world to me, but then he actively went out of his way to help me in any way that he could. The beautiful irony is that he also knew I was one of Seth’s wrestling kids, and Seth was a guy that he also went to bat for when he was coming up. Alex went on to do just that, and went to bat for me to TNA management where he was able to get me a match on Xplosion," Frazer wrote.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom will challenge The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

