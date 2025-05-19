Seth Rollins' top student reveals that SmackDown star saved his wrestling career from getting derailed

One of Seth Rollins' top students had a fairytale moment on the May 16, 2025, episode of SmackDown. He told the incredible story of how his wrestling career was saved from getting derailed by one man.

The student is Nathan Frazer, one-half of the newest team on SmackDown, Fraxiom. Frazer and Axiom have had one of the greatest-ever starts to a main roster run of any tag team ever. The duo are undefeated on SmackDown, going 4-0 after their upset win over #DIY. Post-match, they were attacked and it was The Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley who saved them, creating a new alliance on the blue brand.

For Nathan Frazer, it was a lot more than just a segment. Frazer, who was a star student from Seth Rollins' Brave & Black Wrestling Academy, narrated a story on X/Twitter recently, recalling how his wrestling career was nearly derailed during COVID-19. He knew time on his student visa was running out, and Chris Sabin was a believer in him. Frazer recalled how it was his match in an empty arena against Chris Sabin that directly led to his career gaining traction.

From having to possibly relocate to the UK and work in the independent scene back home, he ended up getting calls from numerous promotions that eventually led to him getting signed by WWE. He revealed how this was a full-circle moment when he stood side-by-side with The Motor City Machine Guns on SmackDown.

Seth Rollins had a wholesome interaction with Nathan Frazer on NXT a couple of years ago

It was one of many wholesome moments for Nathan Frazer during his WWE tenure. His odd-pairing partnership with Axiom led to the duo having a hot run on NXT, and now, they have been directly injected into the most stacked tag team division in professional wrestling today.

A couple of years ago, around June 2023, there was an episode of NXT where Frazer, who was then the NXT Heritage Cup Champion, had a backstage segment with his mentor and father figure in wrestling, Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins, who was the World Heavyweight Champion at the time, was in the midst of a feud with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, as well as a world title defense against Bron Breakker in NXT.

Despite being banged up, the then-World Heavyweight Champion told his student Nathan Frazer to learn from the adversity at the top. He expressed how proud he was of the man that Frazer became, and it was a great segment.

