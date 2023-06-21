Which current WWE Superstar referred to Seth Rollins as his father?

Seth Rollins is an excellent father to his baby Roux. Fans have gushed over some of the photographs of the star with his daughter that Becky Lynch shared on social media.

However, baby Roux might not be aware of it yet, but fans have noticed WWE NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer referring to Rollins as a father, and the reactions have been quite hilarious.

It so happened that WWE released a compilation of Nathan Frazer’s impressive in-ring moves. He responded by tagging Seth Rollins, claiming, “Like father, like son.” It’s mostly because Frazer turns Superplex into a Neckbreaker, as Rollins often turns Superplex into a Falcon Arrow.

Secondly, The Visionary is one of the individuals who trained him when he was starting his journey as a pro wrestler at Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.

Initially, his in-ring name was Benjamin Carter when he worked in the independent circuit and AEW. However, his name changed to Ben Carter when he signed with WWE NXT UK in 2020. After losing the Cruiserweight Championship match against Jordan Devlin, his name was changed to Nathan Frazer.

Frazer made his WWE NXT debut at Spring Breakin,’ where he defeated Grayson Waller with aid from Andre Chase.

Nathan Frazer is currently the NXT Heritage Cup champion.

Seth Rollins put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against another NXT superstar

On the June 20, 2023, episode of WWE NXT Gold Rush, Seth Rollins faced Bron Breakker with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

The young superstar challenged The Visionary on the June 6, 2023, episode of WWE NXT. Considering Rollins is a fighting champion, he agreed to face Breakker in a title match.

Even though Bron Breakker put up an excellent performance, he wasn’t enough to take down The Visionary.

Towards the end of the match, Bron Breakker was rattled by a Superkick from Rollins. Next, the World Heavyweight Champion executed two Curb Stomps on Breakker for the victory.

