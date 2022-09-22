"Like father, like son" - WWE NXT star refers to Seth Rollins as his father 

WWE NXT star Nathan Frazer referred to Seth Rollins as his father recently on Twitter.

The Visionary battled Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Matt Riddle interfered in the match and Lashley capitalized with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

Riddle and Rollins then brawled backstage, and a Fight Pit match was announced for Extreme Rules on October 8th.

Recently WWE's official Twitter account sent out a compilation of Nathan Frazer hitting impressive moves during recent matches. In the video, Nathan hits a Superplex and maintains hold of his opponent. Frazer then transitions into a Neckbreaker in impressive fashion.

Rollins has a similar sequence in his moveset, oftentimes immediately following up a Superplex with a Falcon Arrow. The 24-year-old responded to the compilation and bizarrely referred to Seth Rollins as his father.

"Like father, like son @WWERollins"

The WWE Universe responds to Nathan Frazer referring to Seth Rollins as his father

The wrestling world was quick to respond to Frazer's tweet and one fan claimed that Rollins doesn't even know who the NXT star is.

Another fan pointed out that the former Universal Champion trained Nathan Frazer and has clearly taught him well. Nathan was trained by Rollins and Marek Brave at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.

Most WWE fans complimented Frazer for being so gifted in the ring at such a young age. One Twitter user referred to the NXT star as "Seth Rollins 2.0".

Another fan uploaded a video of Rollins hitting the Superplex into the Falcon Arrow to highlight the similarities between the two stars.

Seth Rollins has his sights set on capturing another championship in but cannot accomplish that until he puts Matt Riddle in his rearview mirror.

It will be interesting to see which star emerges victorious from the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

Are you excited for Seth Rollins versus Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far