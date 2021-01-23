"One of the cool things about NXT is that it's different" - Daniel Bryan on the difference between NXT and the main roster

Daniel Bryan recently commented on the difference between performing on NXT and performing on the main roster. Speaking about the benefits of working on the main roster, Daniel Bryan said that working on RAW or SmackDown provides more financial stability.

WWE has created a three-headed monster, with three extremely successful brands in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Originally, NXT was considered to be a developmental brand. However, the influx of talent in the Black and Gold brand has had fans raving about the show.

While talking about NXT with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Daniel Bryan discussed the differences between WWE's main roster shows of RAW and SmackDown to that of NXT. He believes that each brand has different things to offer to a WWE Superstar. Specifically, wrestlers who come to the main roster get paid better to support their families.

"The benefits to coming to the main roster I think our exposure worldwide and you get paid better for your family, your future and all that kind of stuff. So there's positives to coming up to the main roster that benefits the talent. But I think one of the cool things about NXT is that it's different. It's different from Raw. It's different from SmackDown."

What Daniel Bryan said is true. Both RAW and SmackDown would have more to offer in terms of financial stability, considering the worldwide exposure both shows have. However, NXT does offer more creative freedom, and the product has looked more appetizing to the pure wrestling fan off late.

Daniel Bryan explains why some WWE Superstars choose to stay in NXT

Daniel Bryan also discussed why many WWE Superstars are choosing to stay in WWE's so-called 'developmental territory'. He believes that wrestlers are finding it more lucrative to stay in the Black and Gold brand so that they can become the next 'Mr. NXT'.

"The other interesting thing is that they've made it so that like you can have a great career and never come to the main roster. If you're a Johnny Gargano or a Tommaso Ciampa and you just want to stay in NXT and if you want to be Mr. NXT and that sort of thing you can do that."

WWE has clearly done a great job in developing all three of their main brands. Each brand has something different to offer a WWE Superstar and as such, continues to make WWE the pinnacle of the professional wrestling business. If you were a professional wrestler, which brand would you choose to go to? Let us know in the comments section below.