"One day..."- Current champion sends out a six-word message to Rhea Ripley following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently sent out a message to Rhea Ripley following the RAW after 'Mania.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, The EST of WWE thanked Asuka for having a great match at WrestleMania 39. However, the new SmackDown Women's Champion came out and confronted Belair, as she told the RAW Women's Champion that she would defeat her in the near future.

Taking to social media, The EST responded to Ripley's statement on RAW with a tweet:

"One day… we shall meet again," wrote Belair.

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair possibly facing each other

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair possibly facing each other down the line.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that although both Ripley and Belair are interesting characters, he isn't a fan of how they're booked.

"You know what I hate? You've got two interesting - when I say interesting, I'm talking about presentation. So you've got two very interesting-looking characters. Here's the problem; here's why I don't care. Bro, have they been building these characters on a week-to-week basis? They're not."

The veteran further added that the company hasn't done anything to build a proper storyline between the two women's champions, which is why Russo wouldn't be interested if The EST ever faced The Eradicator in the near future.

He detailed:

"They put these women out there and they have wrestling matches. They're not building these characters at all. That's why I don't care if Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair tomorrow had a match, I wouldn't care because there's no connection with me and either one of these wrestlers because they're not doing anything to build these characters."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Ripley and Belair in the near future.

