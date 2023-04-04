WWE veteran discloses why he wouldn't care if Bianca Belair had a match against current champion on RAW (Exclusive)

Pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo has heavily criticized WWE for its poor booking of their women's division, including stars such as Bianca Belair.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The EST of WWE was involved in a confrontation with the new SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. They planted the seeds for a match against each other in the future. After the segment, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez collided with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a tag team match for an opportunity at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which they won.

Speaking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo blasted WWE for not building its female stars properly. He added that if Bianca Belair ends up facing Rhea Ripley, he wouldn't care because the creative team hasn't given him a reason to.

"You know what I hate? You've got two interesting - when I say interesting, I'm talking about presentation. So you've got two very interesting-looking characters. Here's the problem; here's why I don't care. Bro, have they been building these characters on a week-to-week basis? They're not," said Russo.

He continued:

"They put these women out there and they have wrestling matches. They're not building these characters at all. That's why I don't care if Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair tomorrow had a match, I wouldn't care because there's no connection with me and either one of these wrestlers because they're not doing anything to build these characters," Russo added. [1:06:09 - 1:07:05]

Bianca Belair recently surpassed one year as RAW Women's Champion

The EST of WWE successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Asuka. She won the title a year ago when she dethroned Becky Lynch at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bianca Belair is the first black WWE Superstar, male or female, to hold a singles title for a year. She is one of the most decorated stars in the company, and it'll be interesting to see who her next opponent will be and whether that person will be able to end her historic reign.

