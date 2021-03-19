"One day, I will explain it all" - Keith Lee sends a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe

Keith Lee has been off WWE television for almost two months now.

While there have been plenty of rumors and speculation to explain Lee's absence, no actual reason has been given to inform the WWE Universe why The Limitless One isn't currently on TV.

Earlier this afternoon, Keith Lee took to social media to speak to the WWE Universe. He let everyone know that he sees the messages of support, and one day he will explain exactly why he's currently absent.

"I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION"

When will Keith Lee return to WWE TV?

It certainly sounds like Keith Lee misses the WWE Universe just as much as they miss him. His disappearance from WWE programming couldn't have come at a worse time than on the road to WrestleMania.

Many have speculated that Keith Lee was set to win the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber against Riddle and Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately, we'll probably never know.

If Keith Lee isn't back on TV with RAW this Monday, it will probably be too late to fit him into any plans for WrestleMania in April. Hopefully, when Lee makes his eventual return to WWE, he will see a renewed push toward the top of the card.

