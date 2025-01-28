"One of my favorite human beings" - Nia Jax breaks character to praise current WWE champion

The WWE locker room can be an interesting place, especially from a fan's viewpoint. While Nia Jax is arguably one of the most villainous heels in the modern era, she is open on social media about how close she is in real life with various colleagues. Jax is now opening up on a recent WWE announcement, and how she really feels about a prominent superstar.

The Irresistible Force is close friends with various wrestling stars, including Mojo Rawley, Alexa Bliss, and Tiffany Stratton, despite their recent on-screen clash. Jax was a guest star on season six of Total Divas in 2016-2017, then returned as a main cast member for the final three seasons from 2017-2019. It was revealed on Total Divas that Jax was on good terms with one superstar on the show for all nine seasons: Naomi.

Jax recently spoke with Screenrant and was asked about World Wrestling Entertainment's new partnership with TNA. The 40-year-old praised the alliance, then broke character and took the opportunity to reveal her real thoughts on the current Women's Tag Team Champion. Jax labeled Naomi, a former TNA Knockouts Champion, one of her favorite people:

"I think it's incredible. I think it's great that we partnered up. TNA has always been such a great company. I've seen so many talents come from there, and Naomi was there recently, and having her come back - I love [Naomi]. She's one of my favorite human beings," Nia Jax said.

The televised series of Jax vs. Naomi singles is currently at 5-1 in favor of The Rock's cousin. Jax defeated Naomi last May in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament, which Jax later won.

Naomi set for WWE SmackDown match

Naomi is looking to stay undefeated against one of WWE's top Superstars on Friday's Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown. The episode will air live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

World Wrestling Entertainment has announced Naomi vs. Liv Morgan for Friday's SmackDown. This will be their third singles match since January 2018, when Naomi defeated Liv on SmackDown in just over three minutes. The rematch didn't take place until April 2022 on RAW, which saw The Glow defeat The Miracle Kid in just over two minutes.

SmackDown will also feature a women's title match as Chelsea Green defends the Women's United States Championship against Michin once again. WWE has also announced the following for Friday: Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, The Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza vs. DIY and Pretty Deadly.

