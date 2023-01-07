"One of my favorite matches of my career"-Top female WWE star recalls an iconic match with Charlotte Flair  

WWE Superstar Natalya recalled her NXT match with current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The Queen has returned to the company after a hiatus on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Following her surprise return, Flair defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu matchup, subsequently winning the SmackDown Women's Championship in the process.

Earlier that night, Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against her arch-rival Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Twitter, a wrestling fan recalled the first NXT TakeOver match between Charlotte and Nattie and also complimented the chemistry between the two women. Responding to the fan tweet, Nattie labeled the match as one of her favorites.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Vince Russo stated that Charlotte Flair should stand up for herself

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently stated that SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair should stand up for herself in the company.

While speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran suggested that The Queen should not let WWE book her casually. He further added that Flair should be well aware of her bookings beforehand, and should demand any changes if needed:

"If I'm her and I'm coming back. I would think she's got a little bit of a stroke at this point. She doesn't have to fear Vince McMahon anymore since Vince ain't there. If I'm Charlotte, I want to know what are the plans. I'm not gonna go out there, cut a promo; we are gonna have Becky's music. What are the plans? What do you plan on doing with me?" said Vince Russo.

It will be interesting to see who will dethrone Charlotte Flair in the near future.

