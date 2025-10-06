One fumble has ruined Rhea Ripley's WWE run, says veteran (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is considered to be one of the most interesting names on the WWE roster. However, one storyline decision has apparently been the reason for her downfall, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Before her current run, the Eradicator had been booked with Damian Priest as one half of the terror twins. While they started off strong after splitting away from the Judgment Day faction, their work together was short-lived. After a while, Damian and Rhea went on their own paths, disbanding what Vince Russo thinks was an interesting partnership.

Speaking about this on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran lamented the booking that seperated the two stars and said:

"They had something when Priest and Rhea were the terror twins. They had something there. And now, the minute they both went their separate ways, they went from here, and now we are back here (gestures downfall)."

You can check out the full video here:

The WWE veteran is not happy with Rhea Ripley's backstage behaviour

While Vince Russo believes that Rhea Ripley is one of the best stars in the company right now, he is not pleased with how she posts content that undermine her on-screen character.

Speaking about a photo Rhea Ripley was in after she was attacked by the poison mist on RAW, Russo stated on Writing with Russo:

"You talk about protecting a gimmick. And that's the thing with her, like, it's like every time I see a picture like that, I am like, why? Just don't take the picture! I don't understand what that does for you from a positive viewpoint. I just don't understand it!"

As of now, it remains to be seen what Rhea Ripley has in store for her in WWE.

