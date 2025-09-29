Rhea Ripley's backstage photo prompts a scathing comment from WWE veteran: "I just don't understand it!" (Exclusive)

WWE star Rhea Ripley was recently seen in a backstage photo with Lilian Garcia, where she was breaking character post-show. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this was yet another example of the Eradicator disregarding the importance of kayfabe.

Ripley is considered to be one of the strongest and most interesting stars on the roster today, due to a combination of her talent and her on-screen character. As such, her tendency to break that character on social media is a source of frustration for Russo, who believes that she should live her gimmick in all public appearances to preserve kayfabe.

Speaking about the backstage photo where she can be seen covered in green mist and smiling after she was brutally attacked by Asuka, the WWE veteran stated on Writing with Russo:

"You talk about protecting a gimmick. And that's the thing with her like, it's like everytime I see a picture like that I am like why? Just don't take the picture! I don't understand what that does for you from a positive viewpoint. I just don't understand it!"

The WWE veteran is not pleased with Rhea Ripley's actions

Vince Russo apparently believes that Rhea Ripley is putting her on-screen character's worth second to acquiring the favor of her fans.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"So now she is taking all these pictures covered in the mist, making goody faces with everybody, Chris you gotta explain to me. Why? Why? Is it, you want to be liked that badly that the stock you are building in this bad-a**e character is secondary to people online saying 'Oh look at Rhea Ripley, she is so funny. Oh look at this picture!' I try to get in their heads and understand. There is no logic to that for me."

For now, only time will tell what Rhea Ripley plans to do next in WWE.

