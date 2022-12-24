"One good arm shoved all the way up" - WWE Superstar sounds a grave warning for Raquel Rodriguez

WWE stars Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler were outraged with Raquel Rodriguez winning the Gauntlet Match this week.

Rodriguez outlasted five other women this week during the Gauntlet Match on SmackDown. Just when it seemed that she had won, The Baddest Woman on the Planet came out and announced that she still had to defeat Shayna Baszler to win her title shot. The injured Rodriguez managed to get the better of Baszler with a quick rollup.

Rousey and Baszler were completely distraught by the events that transpired earlier in the evening. The Rowdy One blamed the referee for making a fast count leading to Rodriguez winning the Gauntlet Match.

"My reaction? Can I say that was complete and utter BS? The ref counts faster than I don't know what," Rousey said.

Baszler interrupted her and mentioned that Raquel did not stand a chance against the current SmackDown Women's Champion and that too with just one good arm.

"She has one arm. What are you gonna do against Ronda Rousey with one arm? She's gonna look really stupid with that one good arm shoved all the way up her ...," Baszler said. [0:13 - 0:30]

You can watch the full video here:

Raquel Rodriguez will face Ronda Rousey next week on WWE SmackDown

The former NXT star has been victimized for weeks by the SmackDown Women's Champion and the dangerous Shayna Baszler. However, Rodriguez will finally have the opportunity to settle the scores with her tormentor next week on WWE SmackDown in a huge title match.

Over the last few weeks, Ronda Rousey and The Submission Magician have targeted Raquel Rodrigez's arm and put her through a lot of pain.

It will be interesting to see if the ultra-resilient Rodriquez can overcome The Rowdy One and her nefarious cohort. A win over The Baddest Woman on the Planet will propel Rodriguez to newer heights and could make her one of the top women in the company.

Do you think the former NXT Women's Champion will dethrone Rousey? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

