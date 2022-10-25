WWE and WCW legend Madusa (a.k.a Alundra Blayze) recently stated that Paul Heyman's faction, Dangerous Alliance, should join her in the Hall of Fame.

Heyman founded Dangerous Alliance in 1987 in AWA. The Advocate would then bring his group over to WCW and ECW, where many stars in the group would capture gold whilst part of the faction. Iconic members of the Dangerous Alliance include the likes of Steve Austin, Arn Anderson, Madusa, Taz, and many more.

Earlier today, Madusa took to social media, where she made a case for her old faction to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

"One of the greatest factions… Ever! So underrated. The DA dangerous alliance deserves to be in the Hall of Fame like sooner than later," she tweeted.

Paul Heyman continues to be part of a dominant faction today as he serves as the Special Counsel to The Bloodline. This group consists of The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Pro-Wrestling personality does not think Paul Heyman is wrestling's greatest-ever manager

Given how long he has been in the wrestling business, there is a strong contingency of fans who consider the 57-year-old as the best ringside manager of all time.

However, one person who does not share this opinion is AEW personality Dan Lambert, who stated on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that Jim Cornette is far greater than Paul Heyman.

"Jim Cornette is the greatest manager of all time. He just is. I think [better than Heyman] and I love Heyman, but I grew up with Cornette. A lot of it, who you remember as the greatest football player or basketball player is who you were the most exposed to when you were younger," said Dan Lambert. (H/T Fightful.com)

Check out the full interview below:

Like Paul Heyman, Jim Cornette has managed a long list of iconic pro-wrestlers and former world champions, including Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Mark Henry, and Vader.

