"One of the greatest storylines" - Twitter goes crazy after Sami Zayn betrays Roman Reigns and betrays The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble

The wrestling world on Twitter went into a frenzy after Roman Reigns was betrayed by Sami Zayn during the closing stages of the Royal Rumble show.

After Reigns' win over Kevin Owens in the main event of the show, it was finally time for Zayn to deliver on his promise and pass the final test. Instead, the 38-year-old star took a stand against The Tribal Chief and hit him in the back with a steel chair.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe expressed their honest opinion and praised The Bloodline's ongoing storyline.

Check out the Twitter reactions after Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble

-Sami did not even seem angry. He was just over it.

-The beat down made people uncomfortable but they still couldn't look away.

-Jey Uso was crying because he walked out of his own blood.

-Jimmy saying "I'm your brother" to Jey. -Sami turning to Jey and saying "I'm sorry."-Sami did not even seem angry. He was just over it.-The beat down made people uncomfortable but they still couldn't look away.-Jey Uso was crying because he walked out of his own blood.-Jimmy saying "I'm your brother" to Jey. -Sami turning to Jey and saying "I'm sorry." 💔-Sami did not even seem angry. He was just over it.-The beat down made people uncomfortable but they still couldn't look away. -Jey Uso was crying because he walked out of his own blood.-Jimmy saying "I'm your brother" to Jey.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips SAMI ZAYN JUST HIT ROMAN REIGNS WITH THE CHAIR!!!



THAT POP WAS CRAZY!!! SAMI ZAYN JUST HIT ROMAN REIGNS WITH THE CHAIR!!!THAT POP WAS CRAZY!!! https://t.co/8ONuwwou13

Hafiz Alfarzan @HAlfarzan @WWE @SamiZayn @WWE RomanReigns That was perfection. This is one of the greatest storylines in wrestling period. The storyline and drama is outstanding. Kudos to everyone involved. This is wrestling at its finest @WWE @SamiZayn @WWERomanReigns That was perfection. This is one of the greatest storylines in wrestling period. The storyline and drama is outstanding. Kudos to everyone involved. This is wrestling at its finest

Zayn's steel chair shot led to him getting obliterated by The Bloodline. However, Jey Uso refused to join in on the assault and simply walked out on his family. Jey has been close to Zayn and has bonded with the now-former Honorary Uce.

Following the former Intercontinental Champion's actions, there is a possibility of him facing Reigns in a singles match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. This could potentially be The Tribal Chief's final defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see Sami Zayn face Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

