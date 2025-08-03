"One of the most hated people on the WWE roster" - Triple H addresses lackluster return of top star

Triple H addressed fans after the conclusion of Night One of SummerSlam at the post-show conference. He talked about the different matches and moments that took place during the event. He also talked about how much Charlotte Flair was hated by the WWE Universe until a few months ago, before she started teaming with Alexa Bliss.

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE after being absent for more than a year during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. While The Queen was brought back as a face, some fans still hated the fact that she won the Women's Royal Rumble instantly on her return.

Triple H mentioned that her WWE return was a little lackluster during the post-show. While congratulating the new Women's World Tag Team Champions, he said:

"Charlotte and Alexa, so, yea, I'm thrilled. Look, it's an amazing moment in time where you go back four weeks ago, and Charlotte Flair is one of the most hated people on the WWE roster. Right? And you can flash forward to her friendship with Alexa Bliss and 50,000 people are going crazy and loving everything she does, right. That is the beauty of what we do," noted Triple H. [1:06:25 - 1:06:48]

Fans are excited to see what's next for this new duo, who seemed to have accepted their friendship last night, after their title victory at SummerSlam.

