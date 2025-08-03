Triple H breaks silence after WWE title changes hands at SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 is underway at the time of writing, and fans have already witnessed the first title change on the show. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are no longer the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.Triple H has now shared his reaction and sent a message to the newly-crowned champions. The Judgment Day members were unsuccessful when they put their tag titles on the line against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair tonight. Both teams went back and forth in a high-stakes match, which put their alliances to the test.Although the Allies of Convenience had a little miscommunication when Bliss accidentally laid her hands on Flair, the duo didn't let their emotions get the better of them. In the closing moments, Little Miss Bliss hit The Prodigy with a Sister Abigail to pick up the win for her team. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair received a massive ovation from fans in attendance at the MetLife Stadium.Now, WWE CCO Triple H took to his X (FKA Twitter) handle to congratulate the Allies of Convenience by sharing footage of their heartwarming moment backstage. &quot;That’s how you become best friends. #AndNew,&quot; he wrote.You can check out his tweet below:This marked the end of Judgment Day's title reign at 103 days, of which Roxanne Perez held the gold for 33 days following Liv Morgan's absence due to injury.The Prodigy failed to hold her end of the bargain. Will she face consequences for losing the title? Only time will tell.