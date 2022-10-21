Apollo Crews discussed Bron Breakker's upcoming WWE NXT Title defense against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc this Saturday. He picked Breakker as his favorite to retain the title at the event.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is no stranger to Breakker, as he confronted the NXT Champion when he returned to the developmental brand in June. Subsequently, Crews and Breakker even worked together as part of a few tag team matches, though fans await a one-on-one clash between them.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apollo Crews named Breakker as his favorite to retain his championship at the forthcoming Premium Live Event. He also praised the 24-year-old, saying he was one of the most intense individuals he had ever met.

Apollo Crews believes Bron Breakker is always willing to learn more and bring out the best version of himself whenever he steps inside the ring.

"I have to say Bron Breakker is retaining. He's just one of the most intense individuals I have met, very passionate, hungry, young, just powerful. I saw clips of his a couple of months back before I came back. They showed him running balls in high school football field, and he was zooming down the field, man. Here's a dude who is willing to learn and wants to bring out the best in himself," said Apollo Crews. (11:02 - 11:36)

Apollo Crews thinks Bron Breakker has a lot to lose at WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc

Crews explained that although Dragunov and McDonagh are just as passionate as Breakker, the NXT Champion's mentality gives him an edge over others. He added that since Bron Breakker has more to lose at Halloween Havoc than his two opponents, he would go the extra mile to ensure he retains the gold.

"I gotta go with Bron easily because I think what gives him the edge minus the strength is not that the other guys aren't passionate, but his mentality; I think that's gonna give him the edge over the other two guys. I personally think he has more to lose than the two other two. I don't think he's willing to lose that," added Apollo Crews. (11:38 - 12:00)

Crews himself will also be in action at WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc, where he will collide with his arch-rival Grayson Waller.

Do you think Bron Breakker would retain his WWE NXT title at Halloween Havoc? Sound off in the comments section below.

