"One last time?" - Wrestling fans explode to wild predictions of WWE Legend John Cena facing possibly returning controversial star at WrestleMania 39

During his time as the face of WWE, John Cena was involved in some of the most iconic and memorable rivalries and moments. One such rivalry was against CM Punk and fans seem willing to see the rivalry reignited.

CM Punk and the Leader of Cenation faced off in arguably the most iconic wrestling rivalry of the modern era back in 2011. The Second City Saint defeated John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 in an iconic moment that saw the former walk out of the company with the WWE Championship.

He did return shortly after and defeated the Hollywood megastar yet again at SummerSlam 2011 where Triple H served as the special guest referee. The two continued their feud right up until 2013, with the 16-time world champion defeating the Voice of the Voiceless in a number one contender's match in one of the greatest matches in RAW history.

One thing we did not get during this iconic rivalry was a WrestleMania match. With CM Punk leaving WWE in 2014 and joining AEW last year, it felt like a CM Punk run in WWE was impossible. However, due to recent events, there is a remote possibility that the former ROH World Champion could rejoin Triple H's promotion. Fans have had their say on him potentially facing John Cena in a blockbuster WrestleMania clash.

When was the last time we saw John Cena in WWE?

Roman Reigns faced Edge in the main event of Money in the Bank 2021. After a back-and-forth contest, the Tribal Chief emerged victorious. John Cena made a surprise return to confront the Head of the Table and it was later revealed that the former had signed a 25-appearance deal.

The former US Champion was looking to cross Ric Flair's 16 world title reigns. However, Roman Reigns kicked out of everything thrown his way, including an Avalanche Attitude Adjustment. He put away the former Dr. Thuganomics with a Spear and that was the last in-ring involvement we saw involving Cena.

