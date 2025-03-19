One major thing John Cena did on RAW left wrestling veteran Bill Apter surprised (Exclusive)

This Monday, John Cena's promo on RAW left many people feeling different ways—from some being underwhelmed to others excited about the road to WrestleMania. One major thing that Cena did surprised wrestling veteran Bill Apter.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted on Sportskeeda's WrestleRoom, host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed Cena's first promo since turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 - with long-time veteran journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter chiming in with his opinion.

The interaction between Cody Rhodes and Cena, as well as the fact that Cena had second thoughts, left Bill Apter surprised:

"I have not seen that part [heel] of John Cena in the years that I've known him. I know his father, and I had a little aggravation with each other. In the meantime, what surprised me was when Cody Rhodes came in looking in so very dapper. And when he confronted John Cena, by the time Cody got out of the ring... I thought there was going to be rage, that he was gonna run in and kill Cena there. There was no rage; he was a gentleman. But by the time he left the ring, it kind of looked to me that Cena was having second thoughts," Apter noted. (5:49-6:39)

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out going forward, as Cena will now be active in the next two weeks in the build-up to WrestleMania. Beyond that, he isn't expected for the go-home episode of RAW or SmackDown.

With that said, we can't rule out surprise appearances.

Cody Rhodes was the firm favorite among the hot Brussels crowd as he defied his WrestleMania opponent.

