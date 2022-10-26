WWE announcer Wade Barrett recently recalled how his faction, The Nexus, was not allowed into the locker room early on in their run.

Barrett made waves in WWE in 2010 when he, and several other rookies, made it to the main roster. The Nexus' rise to power came at the expense of several top stars, including John Cena, Edge, and Chris Jericho.

On the latest episode of Out of Character, Barrett mentioned that it was a 'dumb' idea not to allow the faction into the locker room.

"Genuinely it was one of the dumbest things that I've experienced in my time in WWE." Barrett continued: "We were attacking all the other superstars constantly so it kinda made sense. These guys shouldn't be regular WWE Superstars, they shouldn't be seen with the regular stars outside the arena."

He detailed that someone backstage reasoned that they shouldn't have access to the rooms backstage since they were invading the company.

"The problem I had with it is you're not actually filming us changing inside the locker room. You're not filming the locker room itself. So, nobody has any clue that we're changing in hallways instead of the locker room apart from the people who work within the company. So why are we doing this?" [30:40 - 31:45]

The Nexus entered the WWE locker room months after their debut

During the discussion, Barrett mentioned they were only allowed back into the locker rooms after the faction split.

After 6-7 months, when the stable split into the New Nexus and The Corre, the talent was changing gears in the locker rooms.

"It was probably when Nexus kind of broke apart around the end of December 2010 which was probably 6-7 months into our run. Few of us moved over to SmackDown as The Corre and that was the point, 'Okay, you guys are now eligible to step into the locker room.' Man, what a big payoff that was, you guys really enhanced the storyline. Thank you guys." [32:18 - 32:44]

The five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion maintained that he was frustrated with the decision but did not have the pull to speak out backstage.

