"One trick pony" - Gunther makes damaging claim about WWE legend

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has made a massive claim following his appearance on Monday Night RAW. The Ring General is slated to be in action this weekend at WWE Night of Champions.

On the June 23 edition of the red brand, the 37-year-old made his way to the squared circle to cut a fierce promo ahead of his title defense against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. He mocked Da Man, stating his time as the most dominant star had passed. The Imperium leader claimed that he would end the veteran's legacy at the upcoming premium live event.

The Ring General recently took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself from Monday Night RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion claimed that Goldberg would not be able to stop what's coming for him, and he referred to the veteran as a "58-year-old one-trick pony."

"A 58-year-old one-trick pony can’t stop what’s coming," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Former WWE Superstar reveals how he would book Gunther vs Goldberg

As Goldberg gets ready for possibly his last wrestling match, former WWE Superstar EC3 comments on how he would book the highly anticipated clash.

Speaking on a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 advocated for a fast-paced contest with Goldberg starting off with a Spear and a Jackhammer. However, he opined that Gunther should follow it up by sliding behind his opponent and taking him out with a clothesline. The 42-year-old further suggested that The Ring General should end the contest with a chokehold.

"Ding, ding, ding! Wham, Spear! He does his whole thing, you know. He gets up. Here comes the Jackhammer to Gunther. He slides behind, pushes him off, and hits his big Clothesline. He gets up, choke him, and we're done. That's how I'd book it," he said.

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Gunther won back the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso on the RAW after WWE Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Goldberg in the first title defense of his second reign as the champion.

