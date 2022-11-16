Prior to his recent retirement, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was known to release many talents off of his roster, and one person who took the news hard in 2021 was Top Dolla.

After an unsuccessful spell in the NFL, the 32-year-old decided to try his hand at pro wrestling, earning himself a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020. He and three other stars, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, B-Fab, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, formed the hip-hop faction Hit Row.

However, after just one month on SmackDown, the quartet was released from their contracts in late 2021. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Top Dolla stated how he struggled to come to terms with being let go.

"When we first got released, it was tough. I was genuinely depressed, like, I had spent my entire life looking for a chance to get an opportunity to be on SmackDown, to be on RAW. Then I got there and then a month later, it got taken out from underneath me. So it was like one of the worst experiences and times of my life." H/T Wrestling News

With the exception of Swerve, who is now in AEW, the three remaining members of Hit Row returned to WWE this past August, as the company's new Chief Content Officer Triple H wanted them back.

Wrestling veteran has some harsh words for WWE's Top Dolla

As Hit Row's big man, the former NFL player is very popular with a large portion of the fanbase, however, one person who is not all that impressed by him is Jim Cornette.

During a recent episode of his show, The Jim Cornette Experience, the longtime wrestling historian and performer criticized the look of the SmackDown star.

"Top Dolla looks like a late 30s fat mechanic that dresses around like a hip hop guy and wallers around in the ring like a beached whale. Apparently, Triple H liked him as a group and brought him back and has tried to push him. And this beatdown was sloppy as sh*t to begin with." H/T Sportskeeda

Despite Cornette's harsh words, the trio have had a much more successful time on WWE's main roster since they made their return, with the group featuring on the show every week.

What are your thoughts on Hit Row being back in the WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

