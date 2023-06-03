One WWE star "leaves with more heat" than Roman Reigns after SmackDown's closing segment, legend says (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' Bloodline story is back on track and witnessed one of its biggest twists on SmackDown as Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso. While reviewing the segment, Dutch Mantell felt that Sikoa had walked away with more heat than The Tribal Chief himself after the angle.

As seen on an explosive edition of the blue brand, The Usos first tried to convince Roman Reigns to work together, something the Undisputed World Champion refused after seemingly faking an emotional hug with Jimmy.

While it seemed like Solo Sikoa initially sided with his real-life brothers, the 30-year-old superstar attacked Jimmy Uso with a Samoan Spike, leaving Jey Uso stunned.

Dutch Mantell loved the gripping narrative and noted how no member of The Bloodline was hurt from a character standpoint after the latest chapter in their on-screen saga. The former manager was glad that the storyline moved forward, calling Usos "the favorite sons" while explaining how Solo Sikoa had more momentum following the assault on Jimmy.

"They did a great, great job with that last segment. They advanced a story without hurting anyone. So that tension is still there. Solo picked a side, and they gave you, 'Well, he might not go with Roman' because of when he went to the side of his brothers. And that's believable. So Roman leaves with heat. Solo leaves with more heat, and The Usos, now they are the favorite sons now." [From 8:33 to 9:18]

Dutch Mantell on Roman Reigns getting a new world title belt

WWE celebrated Roman Reigns completing 1000 days as champion in grand fashion as Triple H made one of his rare TV appearances to present The Bloodline leader with a shiny new belt.

The Game spoke highly of his former rival, claiming that Roman was on the same level as some of the greatest sporting icons in history.

Dutch Mantell favored Triple H being a part of the segment as it made it more significant and achieved WWE's goal of glorifying Roman Reigns as one of its most dominant World Champions ever. Mantell, however, believed that what followed after the title-unveiling moment was more important in the larger context:

"They had the big ceremony, which was not the whole intent of this whole segment, but Triple H being there did give some prestige to it," Mantell added. "So he put him in some rarified air, and then he gave it to him, and that was accomplished, but the show was, and if you watch this whole show, you can boil it down to that last segment because that's what everybody watched it for. That's why I watched it for." [From 7:40 to 8:32]

