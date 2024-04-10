Only one major RAW Superstar can challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for 2 significant reasons, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Drew McIntyre is the ideal candidate to challenge the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare finished his story and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship last Sunday after defeating The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Earlier that same night, Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Title. However, The Scottish Warrior lost it a few minutes later when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

As The Scottish Psychopath is currently one of the top heels in the Stamford-based company, Matt Morgan believes he would be a perfect opponent for Rhodes. The veteran claimed on the Gigantic Pop podcast that McIntyre facing The American Nightmare would help the latter.

"The only person that I think Cody could have faced that's hot is Drew McIntyre. Somebody that has to be two things: one, he has to be hot. And two: has to be the heel in which the crowd is already conditioned to booing this person automatically. So, they're not going to out cheer versus Cody, which will help Cody because he needs to be in cheered situation still. Keep that in mind," he said. [27:15 - 27:37]

CM Punk screwed Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

After his disappointing loss to Damian Priest at WrestleMania XL, Drew McIntyre competed in a number-one contender's Fatal Four-Way match against Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet for a shot at The Judgment Day member's World Heavyweight Championship.

While The Scottish Warrior was seemingly heading towards hitting Jey Uso with a Claymore, CM Punk surprisingly appeared to hold McIntyre's leg, allowing Main Event to take advantage and pin the former World Heavyweight Champion.

It will be interesting to see how Drew McIntyre will respond to the latest setback in the coming weeks.

