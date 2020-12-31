Create
Only two WWE Superstars won more matches than Keith Lee in 2020

Modified 31 Dec 2020, 19:10 IST
Including his time on the NXT and RAW brands, Keith Lee has been one of the most prominent Superstars on WWE television in 2020. Although he has had mixed fortunes of late on RAW, the former NXT Champion has still won 34 matches over the last 12 months.

According to Cagematch.net, Keith Lee’s number of victories in 2020 is only bettered by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

McIntyre has won more matches than anyone else in WWE this year (47), while Asuka has recorded 36 victories. Another RAW Superstar, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, has won the same number of matches as Keith Lee (34) in 2020.

Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton at WWE Payback 2020
It is worth noting that these statistics also take live events into account. The majority of Keith Lee’s wins took place on television, but 12 came in non-televised matches before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aleister Black (33), Riddle (33), Angel Garza (32), Bayley (30), Angelo Dawkins (29), and Roman Reigns (29) complete the top 10.

RAW Legends Night: Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee

The January 4, 2021 episode of WWE RAW is being promoted as RAW Legends Night. SK Wrestling’s Jose G. has more details in the video above on some of the legends who will make appearances.

It has also been confirmed that Keith Lee will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on the show.

Published 31 Dec 2020, 19:10 IST
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Keith Lee
