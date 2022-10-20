Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, has mocked The Miz on social media.

The Miz was injured throughout last Monday's edition of WWE RAW, which is why he didn't face Dexter Lumis. As Dexter was making his way to the ring for the match, The Miz attacked him from behind with a steel chair.

The 42-year-old recently appeared on Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler's podcast, Ekeler's Edge, and said that he has been dealing with a busted bursa sac.

"I just got back from Monday Night Raw," said Miz. "I didn't have a match, but anytime you have matches, and we have matches over the weekend, any match, your entire body is sore. My neck, my body. When I'm done, I don't feel it, then the next day I'm like, 'Where is this coming from?' I have a bursa sac that I bursted that just keeps blowing up. It'll go away and then comes back. I messed up my shoulder a little bit. You try to workout and work through it and maintain your body." [H/T: Fightful]

Matt Cardona took to Twitter and poked fun at The Miz in a quote-tweet of Fightful's article.

"Oooh poor Miz," tweeted Cardona.

Dexter Lumis' torment of The Miz on WWE RAW

Ever since his arrival on WWE RAW, Dexter has made The Miz's life a living hell. He's showed up at The Miz's house, emerged from under the ring, and has kidnapped The A-Lister numerous times.

The Miz avoided facing Dexter on this past Monday's edition of the red brand but will not be able to dodge the 38-year-old forever. Time will tell when The Miz and Dexter Lumis will finally battle inside the squared circle.

