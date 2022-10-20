The Miz currently working through injury; reported reason for attack on Dexter Lumis on RAW

The Miz's match against Dexter Lumis didn't happen on Monday night on RAW and now we might know why.

The Hollywood A-Lister was scheduled to face his current rival Dexter Lumis, where if Lumis won, he would receive a WWE contract. Instead, Lumis was attacked from behind with a steel chair by The Miz and the matchup never took place.

The RAW Superstar was a guest on Ekeler's Edge Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, The Miz revealed that he's currently suffering from an issue in the bursa sac.

"I just got back from Monday Night Raw. I didn’t have to have a match, but any time you have matches and we have matches over the weekend as well. Any time you have a match, your entire body is sore. (...) My neck, my body, there’s always some sort of — when I’m done, I don’t feel it and then the next day I’m like, 'Where is this coming from?' I have a bursa sac that I bursted [sic] that just keeps blowing up. (...) It takes so long and then it’ll go away and then I don’t know if you can see it. Literally, it just keeps coming back. I messed up my shoulder for a little bit but, you know, and then you’re trying to work out and try to work through it and try to make sure you maintain your body and your physicality so..."

The Miz will test out his current injury in a dark match on SmackDown

Despite his injury, The Miz is scheduled to compete in a dark match this Friday night on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if the company changes its mind and instead gives him the night off to let the injury heal.

"Just this week, I have to go to SmackDown. (...) We have two brands, one’s on Monday, one’s on Friday. I’m going on Friday just to do the main event dark to give them something a little more for that live crowd. You’re not gonna see me on TV but the live crowd will see me in Toledo…" [H/T: POST Wrestling]

What do you make of The Miz's comments? Do you think his current injury explains why he didn't compete against Dexter Lumis on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

