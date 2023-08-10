"Open up that forbidden door" - Finn Balor's massive tease sends WWE fans into a frenzy

Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The Prince was unsuccessful at defeating Rollins and winning the title. Following the event, Balor stated he would be willing to work with a major faction outside the company.

Finn Balor has been one of the top names on RAW for some time. He is a vital part of The Judgment Day, which comprises Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. While the other faction members have been enjoying much success, The Prince hasn't scored a big win in some time.

In a recent conversation with Haus of Wrestling, Balor spoke highly of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The RAW Superstar stated that he would love to work with The Elite sometime in WWE, AEW, or elsewhere.

Balor's comments sent fans into a frenzy. Many have called for him to leave WWE to join another promotion after constantly failing to win a world title. Others want the Stamford-based company to open the forbidden door to enable The Prince's reunion with The Elite.

Finn Balor is arguably one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the Stamford-based company. However, the creative team has failed to give him big wins when it has mattered the most. This has affected his standing in the promotion.

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke about his gray hair

There's been a long-running rumor that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon hates gray hair. While the story has never been fully confirmed, Finn Balor has shared his thoughts on it.

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, The Prince discussed McMahon's apparent dislike of gray hair. He added that he has a few gray strands in his beard but no plans to dye them.

"I don't dye it, I don't dye it, no. There are a couple of greys, and Vince [McMahon] doesn't like the greys, full disclosure. Vince says it makes me look older, so maybe I'll have to dye it in the future. But right now, I've got a little salt-and-pepper look. My wife likes it, that's all that matters."

It'll be interesting to see whether Balor will change his appearance once he potentially turns babyface on WWE TV. He is currently teasing an alliance with JD McDonagh on the red brand.

