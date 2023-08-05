"We’ll get to work together again" - Finn Balor seemingly teases reunion with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

WWE star Finn Balor has made a bold statement regarding Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Omega and The Bucks are currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. The trio recently re-signed with the company.

In an interview with Haus of Wrestling, Balor spoke highly of Omega and The Young Bucks. He further teased the possibility of reuniting with them at some point in the future.

However, at the moment, Balor respects that Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson are busy doing their own thing in AEW.

“The Bucks and Kenny, great guys, had a great working relationship with them in New Japan. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll get to work together again. Whether it’s here, there, or somewhere else, who knows? But I’m happy here. They’re happy there,” said Balor. [H/T: DraVen on Twitter]

Balor added The Young Bucks to the Bullet Club during his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Following his exit from the company and the faction, Kenny Omega joined the group.

Finn Balor talked about the comparisons between Judgment Day and Bullet Club

Finn Balor recently revealed that he joined The Judgment Day due to him being able to work closely with Damian Priest.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Balor also discussed the comparisons with the Bullet Club. He said:

“Having had success with Bullet Club, I knew there was going to be comparisons made had I been involved in another group, so I was always reluctant to go that direction,” says Balor. “However, when the chance to work with Damian was presented, I didn’t hesitate for a second. Damian and I have always had a very good relationship since we met at NXT, and I felt that this group could be something completely different."

Balor is the founder and former leader of Bullet Club. He started the faction with Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Karl Anderson. Kenny Omega is also a former leader of the group.

Would you like to see Finn Balor reunite with The Elite at some point? Sound off in the comments section below.

