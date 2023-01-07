"Open invitation!" - Johnny Gargano sends heartwarming message to his fans in the WWE Universe 

Johnny Gargano wants his fans in the WWE Universe to know that they can approach him at any time.

He returned to the company on the August 23rd edition of WWE RAW in Toronto after spending some time as a free agent. His wife, Candice LeRae, returned to the company after the happy couple welcomed a newborn son to the family. Gargano has been involved in a storyline with Dexter Lumis and The Miz, while Candice LeRae has featured sparingly on RAW as of late.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter today to respond to a fan who said they were nervous about approaching the couple in public. Johnny Wrestling said that if any wrestling fan sees them out anywhere, it is an open invitation to come and meet the couple.

"Not leaving.. just getting here actually! So feel free to come up and say Hey. Same goes for everyone else that sees us out and about anywhere. Open invitation! I'll also offer to take a picture together 100% of the time so you don't have to feel uncomfortable asking!," tweeted Johnny Gargano.

WWE veteran criticizes Johnny Gargano's booking on RAW

The Miz and Dexter Lumis' rivalry culminated in a Winner Take All Ladder match on the December 19th edition of RAW.

Bronson Reed returned to the company and helped The A-Lister win the match and the rivalry. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, former WWE writer Vince Russo wondered why Johnny Wrestling was nowhere to be found during the match.

"Where's that Ryan Satin guy with Lumis? That he's been connected to his hip for the last three months. Where is he? What happened? What was all that? What was all that, bro? Where is that guy now? And that's how you do it [break Gargano away from Lumis]," said Russo [36:55 - 37:46]

Johnny Gargano noted that he wanted to perform at WrestleMania and capture championships in the company during his return promo. It will be interesting to see if he finds his way onto the card for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

