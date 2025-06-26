"Open to negotiate" - Saraya sends a message to top WWE star following AEW exit

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) is currently the biggest free agent following her recent departure from AEW. She announced her exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion in March 2025. The Anti-Diva recently had a hilarious interaction with Naomi on X (fka Twitter).

Saraya had to retire from professional wrestling in 2018 due to a serious neck injury. She made her in-ring return when she joined All Elite Wrestling in September 2022. She even won the AEW Women's World Championship at Wembley Stadium during All In: London in 2023.

Naomi shared a hilarious tweet on X talking about starting a subscription-based content platform with the former Divas Champion. She joked about taking 90% of the profits from the endeavor. The Anti-Diva replied to The Golw's offer by agreeing to it, starting a joint account, but she wasn't to negotiate the terms.

Trending

"Sis chillllll… joint account for sure. Open to negotiate terms" she wrote

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Expand Tweet

Many rumours have been circulating suggesting that Saraya will re-sign with WWE in the near future. It'll be interesting to see her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Naomi has been on a generational run in WWE

Naomi made her return to WWE after a two-year absence in 2024 during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Since then, she has been booked in a lot of storylines with heavy involvement from Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. She was also revealed to be Cargill's attacker when The Storm made her return to attack The Glow at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Since then, Naomi has taken up a heel persona, using unfair means to win matches. She had a great match with Jade Cargill at WrestleMania and even won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. She currently has her sights set on winning a World Title.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Naomi with her being the current Ms. Money in the Bank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!