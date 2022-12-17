Create

"Or even better. Stone Cold Steve Austin" -  Twitter predicts Kevin Owens' mystery partner against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 17, 2022 08:54 AM IST
Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up on the final SmackDown of the year
Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up on the final SmackDown of the year

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce confirmed a huge tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for December 30. Fans on Twitter brought out their predictions over who the mystery partner for KO could be.

The Bloodline duo are set to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. Owens has been a thorn in Reigns' side over the past few weeks after making his intentions clear over challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The match promises to be a huge step in the Reigns vs. Owens rivalry.

The majority of fans claimed that the returning John Cena is likely to be Owens's partner. A couple of Twitter users also predicted that Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock could potentially show up to team up with KO against The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

JOHN CENA AND KEVIN OWENS VS ROMAN REIGNS AND SAMI ZAYN OH MY GOODNESSSS https://t.co/RZKZfLGRpm
Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens and Hopefully John Cena as his Partner for the December 30th Edition of #Smackdown in 2 Weeks PLZ.🙏🏽👀 https://t.co/xANMjXm9Ve
Kevin Owens needs a partner on the final Smackdown of the year to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn?On the same show John Cena returns?The vision is clear. https://t.co/Orcuke8BLb
WHAT IF : Roman Reigns Sami Zayn Vs. Kevin Owens John Cena Happens At 30th December SmackDown Episode 🤯🤞 #Smackdown #WWE https://t.co/kybvgmeXpo
Roman Reigns and Sami Uso vs Kevin Owens and his mystery invisible partner John Cena 👀👀👀Just Book this match already 🔥🔥🔥#WWE #SmackDown #RomanReigns #JohnCena #SamiZayn #KevinOwens https://t.co/plsKIhmsvY
Is Kevin Owens partner going to be John Cena? 👀#SmackDown
Kevin Owens mystery partner should be someone big. Everyone expects Drew McIntyre or Sheamus.But you know who'd be huge? John Cena. 🙂 Or even better. Stone Cold Steve Austin.#SmackDown
@JustAlyxCentral Or rock. In Florida and a way to start the rock v Roman feud
roman and sami vs kevin and a mystery opponent..? … cena 👀?? i’m seated #RomanReigns #SamiZayn #JohnCena #kevinowens #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/oJegylxegL
JOHN CENA AND KEVIN OWENS VS ROMAN REIGNS AND SAMI ZAYN OH MY GOODNESSSS #Smackdown https://t.co/gYieBZmTZJ
@WWEonFOX @FOXTV @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Kind of hoping it was the real king https://t.co/V7uXEmJp4j
@btsportwwe Give us what we want!! https://t.co/26T1Y0PXNe

Many fans also wanted John Cena to be Kevin Owens' mystery partner. Cena's last WWE match on TV was against Reigns back in SummerSlam 2021 when he unsuccessfully challenged for the Universal Championship. Interestingly enough, The Cenation Leader has competed in a match every year for the last 20 years.

With Cena's addition, The Bloodline's rivalry with KO could reach new heights. At Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso got on the same page to take out the former Universal Champion to secure a big win for Roman Reigns' faction.

It has now been confirmed that John Cena will team up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...