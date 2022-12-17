On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce confirmed a huge tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for December 30. Fans on Twitter brought out their predictions over who the mystery partner for KO could be.

The Bloodline duo are set to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. Owens has been a thorn in Reigns' side over the past few weeks after making his intentions clear over challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The match promises to be a huge step in the Reigns vs. Owens rivalry.

The majority of fans claimed that the returning John Cena is likely to be Owens's partner. A couple of Twitter users also predicted that Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock could potentially show up to team up with KO against The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

iBeast @ibeastIess JOHN CENA AND KEVIN OWENS VS ROMAN REIGNS AND SAMI ZAYN OH MY GOODNESSSS JOHN CENA AND KEVIN OWENS VS ROMAN REIGNS AND SAMI ZAYN OH MY GOODNESSSS https://t.co/RZKZfLGRpm

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj Kevin Owens needs a partner on the final Smackdown of the year to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn?



On the same show John Cena returns?



The vision is clear. Kevin Owens needs a partner on the final Smackdown of the year to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn?On the same show John Cena returns?The vision is clear. https://t.co/Orcuke8BLb

Ɔ Wrestling @CWrestlingUK

#SmackDown Is Kevin Owens partner going to be John Cena? Is Kevin Owens partner going to be John Cena? 👀#SmackDown

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Everyone expects Drew McIntyre or Sheamus.



But you know who'd be huge?



John Cena. 🙂



Or even better.



Stone Cold Steve Austin.



#SmackDown Kevin Owens mystery partner should be someone big.Everyone expects Drew McIntyre or Sheamus.But you know who'd be huge?John Cena. 🙂Or even better.Stone Cold Steve Austin. Kevin Owens mystery partner should be someone big. Everyone expects Drew McIntyre or Sheamus.But you know who'd be huge? John Cena. 🙂 Or even better. Stone Cold Steve Austin.#SmackDown

mick @mick_andreotti @JustAlyxCentral Or rock. In Florida and a way to start the rock v Roman feud @JustAlyxCentral Or rock. In Florida and a way to start the rock v Roman feud

Wrestling World @Wrestlinggworld JOHN CENA AND KEVIN OWENS VS ROMAN REIGNS AND SAMI ZAYN OH MY GOODNESSSS #Smackdown JOHN CENA AND KEVIN OWENS VS ROMAN REIGNS AND SAMI ZAYN OH MY GOODNESSSS #Smackdown https://t.co/gYieBZmTZJ

Many fans also wanted John Cena to be Kevin Owens' mystery partner. Cena's last WWE match on TV was against Reigns back in SummerSlam 2021 when he unsuccessfully challenged for the Universal Championship. Interestingly enough, The Cenation Leader has competed in a match every year for the last 20 years.

With Cena's addition, The Bloodline's rivalry with KO could reach new heights. At Survivor Series WarGames, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso got on the same page to take out the former Universal Champion to secure a big win for Roman Reigns' faction.

It has now been confirmed that John Cena will team up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

