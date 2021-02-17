Young AEW Superstar beats Drew McIntyre and Jon Moxley to become 'The Most Popular Wrestler' of 2020 per PWI

Jon Moxley and Drew McIntyre were the flagbearers of AEW and WWE respectively in 2020. Both men have established their dominance with solid Championship reigns during such unprecedented times. While Moxley is no longer the AEW Champion, The Scottish Warrior is currently in his second reign as the WWE Champion.

However, as per the votes of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, AEW Superstar Orange Cassidy has managed to beat both these men to become the most popular wrestler of 2020. Orange Cassidy shot to fame in 2020 with his interesting gimmick and prolonged feud with Chris Jericho in 2020.

'Freshly Squeezed' Orange Cassidy got 23% of the votes to be named the most popular wrestler of 2020 by PWI. He was followed closely by AEW's Jon Moxley while WWE champion Drew McIntyre came in at number three.

PWI noted that Cassidy's showing in AEW has been tremendous and that there's no one quite like him on the roster today which has given him a unique connection with the fans.

PWI further praised Orange Cassidy, saying that 2020 was truly a breakout year for the young Superstar as he showed the fans that he isn't just a one-dimensional character but is someone who can get the fans behind him.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre voted third

Drew McIntyre, who received 14% of the votes was praised by PWI saying that The Scottish Warrior could have easily complained about winning the WWE Champion in front of no fans or sulked about deserving more. Instead, McIntyre got to work and did his best to become the face of WWE in a pandemic era.

Other Superstars who were voted as the most popular wrestlers of 2020 include Keith Lee, Asuka, Adam Cole, Nick Gage, and Chris Jericho.